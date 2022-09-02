What Thriller Will You Watch On OTT?

Middle Earth comes to OTT as does a spate of other offerings. Sukanya Verma gives you this week's OTT menu.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English (Also available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam dubs)

Set thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Rings of Power looks at the story that led to the creation of Sauron's ring -- the one to rule them all.

One of the costliest productions in the history of television, two episodes of the eight-part first season are out, subsequent six will release every Friday.

Vikrant Rona

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Kichcha Sudeep dons the role of Inspector Rona coming to the rescue of a village plagued by sinister supernatural forces.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English, Hindi

The candid, catty conversations between besties Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam and Seema Kiran Sajdeh as well as the drama and dilemmas surrounding their personal and professional lives becomes the focus of a brand new season.

Little Women

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Three sisters struggle to rise above their feeble financial situation but when one of them stumbles upon a bag full of money, a thrilling chain of events is kickstarted and a face-off ensues between want and truth.

Cuttputlli

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Akshay Kumar plays a cop investigating the serial killer behind multiple brutal murder of teenage school girls in this hill station mystery inspired by Tamil thriller, Ratsasan.

Katteri

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

The misadventures of bumbling crooks as they discover ghosts in place of treasure leads to both horror and hilarity in this boisterous Tamil movie.

Military Prosecutor Doberman

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Two prosecutors, one driven by money, the other looking for revenge, join hands over a case and discover they've more in common than they realise.

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha

Where to watch: ZEE5

Language: Hindi

In the follow-up to Vidyut Jamwal's action vehicle, the daredevil hero goes on a rescue and revenge mode amidst over-the-top drama.

Aparjito

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

Anik Dutta pays rich ode to the legend of master film-maker Satyajit Ray in his black and white biopic focusing on his experiences during the making of Pather Panchali.

Lorni-The Flaneur

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Khasi (with subtitles)

The ever talented Adil Hussain shines as a self-styled sleuth of Shillong investigating the curious case of missing artefacts in the Meghalaya capital.

Sundari Gardens

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A librarian falls for a new teacher in school as does the latter's colleague ensuing in a bitter love triangle treated depicted with unexpected serenity in Sundari Gardens.

Outside Noise

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: German (with subtitles)

Three friends, one of them an insomniac, hang out in Berlin and Vienna over a course of months and several conversations in this 16mm slice-of-life.