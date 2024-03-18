Tamannaah-Vijay's Night Out

After showing off yet another aspect of his talent in Murder Mubarak, Vijay Varma has already moved on -- and completed! -- his next film.

Titled Ul Jalool Ishq, the film has been produced by Manish Malhotra, and the designer promptly invited his cast members and friends over for the wrap-up party.

Vijay brought his date Tamannaah Bhatia along, and made aww pictures, when he offered to hold her purse and later, photobombed her!

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was recently seen in Sam Bahadur, stars in this film too.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, seen here with his wife, Ratna Pathak Shah.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife Rekha twin in black.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Punit Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra shares inside pictures from the party and writes, 'Celebrating at Home all the hard work by the wonderful Team at the WRAPPARTY of #UlJALOOLISHQ Production no 3.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish with the ladies in red, Tamannaah and Ratna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty (far right, sitting), who has another interesting movie coming up, joins the team.

Cinematographer Manush Nandan, Director Vibhu Puri (known for directing Hawaizaada and the Web series, Taj: Divided By Blood), and actors Sharib Hashmi and Rohan Verma complete the picture.