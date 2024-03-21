News
Tamannaah-Vijay Party With Karan Johar

Tamannaah-Vijay Party With Karan Johar

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 21, 2024 16:20 IST
The party never stops for Bollywood's lovely couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma.

So after partying with Manish Malhotra, they stepped out to party with Karan Johar.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia drives up in style.

 

Vijay Varma has a lot to smile about these days.

 

Diana Penty.

 

Sidharth Roy Kapur.

 

Karan Johar hosted a party in honour of Mike Hopkins, Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Kelly Day, Vice President, International, Prime Video as well as...

 

James Farrell, Vice President, International Originals, Prime Video.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
