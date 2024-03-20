Newlyweds Rakul-Jackky's Night Out

Film folk stepped out to party about Amazon Prime Video announced 69 new Web series and films at a special event in Mumbai.

Newlyweds Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani step out to party.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

Vijay Varma has plenty of reason to celebrate as he will be seen in Web series like Matka King and the third season of Mirzapur.

Manoj Bajpayee will reprise his popular character of Srikant Tiwari in the third season of The Family Man.

Akshay Oberoi.

Sunny Hinduja was last seen as the villain in Yodha.

Nitesh Tiwari with his wife, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Boman Irani will make his directorial debut with the family-son story, The Mehta Boys.

We totally loved Jaideep Alhawat in brilliant cop series, Paatal Lok, and now, it will return for a second season.

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is among the writers of Paatal Lok 2.

Vijay Maurya.

Gajraj Rao will be seen in a unique story in Dupahiya.

