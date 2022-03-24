Tamannaah, Sunny, Mouni's Travel Diaries

Bollywood seems to be taking its summer vacation early!

After Kareena Kapoor and family, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunny Leone and Mouni Roy have decided to give work a break, and travel abroad instead.

Take a look at their holiday diaries.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia makes a stop at the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Is that Tamannaah's lunch?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: The actress tries to work off those extra calories by cycling!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Sunny Leone is in the Maldives too.

She was there in January and last September.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

IMAGE: And she's making pretty pictures as usual.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

IMAGE: Sunny goes scuba diving.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

IMAGE: Making the sunset look good.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

IMAGE: Lounging by the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni Roy gave the Maldives a skip and traveled to Sri Lanka instead.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: She doesn't forget her sindoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Like Mouni's hat?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: By the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Where's she headed?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Meet Mouni's twin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram