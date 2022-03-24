News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Tamannaah, Sunny, Mouni's Travel Diaries

Tamannaah, Sunny, Mouni's Travel Diaries

By Rediff Movies
March 24, 2022 09:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood seems to be taking its summer vacation early!

After Kareena Kapoor and family, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunny Leone and Mouni Roy have decided to give work a break, and travel abroad instead.

Take a look at their holiday diaries.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia makes a stop at the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is that Tamannaah's lunch?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actress tries to work off those extra calories by cycling!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunny Leone is in the Maldives too.
She was there in January and last September.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And she's making pretty pictures as usual.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunny goes scuba diving.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Making the sunset look good.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Lounging by the pool.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy gave the Maldives a skip and traveled to Sri Lanka instead.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She doesn't forget her sindoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Mouni's hat?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: By the beach.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Where's she headed?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Meet Mouni's twin.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Urvashi Rautela Goes For GOLD
Urvashi Rautela Goes For GOLD
John Wants To Teach Hollywood A Lesson
John Wants To Teach Hollywood A Lesson
How Kangana Celebrated Her Birthday
How Kangana Celebrated Her Birthday
Airlines send out SOS as loans dry up
Airlines send out SOS as loans dry up
Manoj Bajpayee's Grand Comeback!
Manoj Bajpayee's Grand Comeback!
Why Are FPIs Bailing Out From India?
Why Are FPIs Bailing Out From India?
Former Chief Justice of India R C Lahoti dies at 81
Former Chief Justice of India R C Lahoti dies at 81

More like this

Lolo And Bebo's Maldives Holiday

Lolo And Bebo's Maldives Holiday

What are Varun-Shraddha doing?

What are Varun-Shraddha doing?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances