Tamannaah, Sunny, Mouni's Travel Diaries

Bollywood seems to be taking its summer vacation early!
After Kareena Kapoor and family, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunny Leone and Mouni Roy have decided to give work a break, and travel abroad instead.
Take a look at their holiday diaries.
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia makes a stop at the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
IMAGE: Is that Tamannaah's lunch?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
IMAGE: The actress tries to work off those extra calories by cycling!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
IMAGE: And she's making pretty pictures as usual.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
IMAGE: Sunny goes scuba diving.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
IMAGE: Making the sunset look good.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
IMAGE: Lounging by the pool.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
IMAGE: Mouni Roy gave the Maldives a skip and traveled to Sri Lanka instead.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: She doesn't forget her sindoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Like Mouni's hat?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: By the beach.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Where's she headed?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Meet Mouni's twin.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram