How Kangana Celebrated Her Birthday

Sanjay Dutt hits the gym... Keerthy attends a wedding... Shabana is in Los Angeles...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut updates us on how she's spending her birthday on March 23: 'Today on the occasion of my birthday day... Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji... with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
IMAGE: 'After Vaishnodevi ji darshan we went for Bhairo Baba darshan,' adds Kangana.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt hits the gym and writes, 'In the valley of death only god I fear, happy to be back in the place I belong my gym my den, never give in.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram
IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh gets ready to attend a friend's wedding.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kreethy Suresh/Instagram
IMAGE: Shabana Azmi arrives in Los Angeles for the premiere for Halo, the sci fi television series, produced by Steven Spielberg. It stars Pablo Schreiber, Jen Taylor, Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Bokeem Woodbine, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac and Bentley Kalu, and will premiere on March 24.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram
IMAGE: Arjun Bijlani shoots for the romantic thriller Roohaniyat, starring Kanika Mann, in Lucknow.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram
IMAGE: Ali Fazal shares a throwback pic with his Fukrey co-stars Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda and says, 'Awhh man i miss you guys!! Karo Karo. Shoot karo.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram
IMAGE: Kapil Sharma, who is shooting for Nandita Das's film in Bhubaneshwar, visits the Konark temple on his day off.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna shoots for a film in Banaras.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Kushboo shoots for the show Meera along with Suresh Menon, who will play Krishna. It will be telecast on Colors TV Tamil from March 28 at 9:30 pm.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo/Instagram
IMAGE: Sumeet Vyas takes a break in Goa with wife Ekta Kaul.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumeet Vyas/Instagram