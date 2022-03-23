Urvashi Rautela Goes For GOLD

Malaika gives advice... Ranveer in London... Shanaya beats the heat...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela works her gold perfectly, and then...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

IMAGE: Pairs it with sneakers!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

IMAGE: Malaika Arora sends a message from Chicago: 'Smile while you work ... It's contagious.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone has some advice too: 'Whistle while you work...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Hubby Ranveer Singh goes for a walk in Hyde Park, London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha explores the wild outdoors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor knows the best way to beat the heat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Tina Datta goes traditional.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonu Sood shares a pic in a matching printed shirt and shorts, and Farah Khan is quick to comment: 'Looking good in the baba suit Sonu.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram