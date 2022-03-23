News
What are Varun-Shraddha doing?

By Rediff Movies
March 23, 2022 17:33 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: ABCD 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan reunite to shoot an ad, helmed by Shashank Khaitan.
All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kiara Advani steps out for dinner.

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria goes for a walk.

 

Jacqueline Fernandez at a restaurant.

 

Rohman Shawl is extremely protective of ex-partner Sushmita Sen and her daughter Alisah.

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks tired after her workout.

 

IMAGE: Mira Kapoor gets ready for a pamper session at a salon.

 

IMAGE: Gulzar peeps out of his balcony.

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
