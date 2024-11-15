Tamannaah, Rasika Get Arty!

Film folk, being the creative bunch that they are, love Art.

So many turned up for the opening ceremony of the second edition of Art Mumbai 2024 on November 14. Held at the scenic Mahalaxmi Race course in South Mumbai, the exhibition will run till November 17.

Tamannaah Bhatia wears a modest version of this Hollywood style.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Rasika Dugal.

Kubbra Sait.

Kusha Kapila.

Ahsaas Channa.

Shalini Passi.

Shalini joins the Bollywood Wives, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor.

Karan Johar.

Kim Sharma.

Vedang Raina.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

Manish Malhotra.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Photographs: Panna Bandekar