Children's Day: 10 Movies Kids Must Watch

One of the best ways to celebrate Children's Day is by spending quality time with your kids and binge watch meaningful yet entertaining cinema pieces.

Namrata Thakker lists 10 Hindi movies you can choose from to watch with your li'l ones and enjoy the day!

Taare Zameen Par

Where to watch: YouTube

Eight-year-old Ishaan has trouble keeping up with his schoolwork and finds the basic everyday activities difficult.

His parents think he's just lazy but their perception changes when an art teacher in his boarding school discovers that Ishaan suffers from dyslexia.

Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary are brilliant in this powerful movie about what makes every child so different and so special.

Hitchki

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rani Mukerji plays a resilient school teacher suffering from Tourette's syndrome in Hitchki, a feel-good, inspirational movie about overcoming personal obstacles, being kind and inclusive. Most importantly, it shows how learning can be fun if the right teacher comes along!

Stanley Ka Dabba

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

An under-rated masterpiece by Amole Gupte, this one stars his son Partho as the titular character.

A teacher forbids a student from coming to school unless he brings his own dabba without caring to find out the reason behind it.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Kabir Khan's blockbuster film explores an endearing relationship between a little lost girl and a kind stranger, who decides to help her reunite with her parents against all odds.

Salman Khan puts in a worthwhile performance and his chemistry with little Harshaali Malhotra is the USP of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Bhootnath

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Bhootnath, a horror-comedy, where Amitabh Bachchan plays a friendly ghost and forms an unlikely but a beautiful bond with a seven-year-old boy.

Co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, Bhootnath has generous amounts of humour and drama.

Toolsidas Junior

Where to watch: Netflix

Inspired by true events, this heart-warming tale is about a teenager who sets out to win a snooker championship after witnessing his father fail multiple times.

The sports drama is filled with many emotional moments and also explores the sweet father-son bond. A must watch for everyone, especially teenagers.

Chillar Party

Where to watch: Netflix

A story of grit and determination, Chillar Party revolves around a group of friends who join hands together when a mean politician tries to disrupt their friendship.

The movie is all heart with great performances and catchy music.

I Am Kalam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

I Am Kalam is a simple story about a quick-witted, poor boy who wants to make his impossible dream a reality.

Chotu is so inspired by A P J Abdul Kalam that he changes his name to Kalam and aspires to meet the visionary leader.

Dhanak

Where to watch: YouTube

Pari and her blind brother Chotu embark on an adventure in the hope of meeting Shah Rukh Khan and treat Chotu's eyesight.

The siblings share an adorable bond and meet several unique characters as they travel across Rajasthan on their own.

Hawaa Hawaai

Where to watch: YouTube

When a poor boy, working at a tea stall, aspires to become a skating champion, the universe conspires to fulfil his dream.

A skating coach takes him under his wings and decides to make him a star despite facing a lot of struggle and challenges.

Starring Saqib Salim and Partho Gupte, this movie inspires everyone to dream big.