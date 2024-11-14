News
Want To Know Nayanthara's Story?

Want To Know Nayanthara's Story?

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 14, 2024 10:39 IST
Taapsee goes rani pink... Mira-Shahid's first meeting....Vijay has a feast...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

Do you know how Nayanthara became the Lady Superstar?

The actor bares all in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, a documentary on her life, which will start streaming on Netflix on her 40th birthday on November 18.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu is 'painting the town Rani Pink!'

We're not surprised since she's such a fashionista

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty has 'one shot of espresso for good luck.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapoor shares a picture with Shahid Kapoor and remembers their first meeting while he was filming Udta Punjab.

'When a crazy blue haired boy called Tommy came into my life.. And the high he brought along was a love like no other. Love of my life, from bun to bald and back to who knows what next!' says Mira.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh wears the colour of the night.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda loves to have his chicken and eat it too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh sends a postcard from Abu Dhabi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa's photoshoot in a sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini looks radiant at the 'Rath yatra at Vrindavan'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

Manasi Parekh is in her 'element' in her office.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

