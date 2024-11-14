News
Home  » Movies » She Stole The Show At Gladiator II Premiere

She Stole The Show At Gladiator II Premiere

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 14, 2024 11:37 IST
Hollywood's big release Gladiator II saw a royal premiere in London, as the cast was greeted warmly by King Charles III.

Scenes from the star-studded evening:

Photograph: Mina Kim/Reuters

Pedro Pascal's younger sister Lux Pascal steals the show in her gorgeous black gown with a bold slit.

Pedro, 49, plays Marcus Acacius, a Roman general, who traines under Gladiator's protagonist, Maximus (Russell Crowe), but all you want to do now is get to know Lux 32, better!

 

Photograph: Mina Kim/Reuters

Gladiator II focuses on Maximus' son Lucius (played by Paul Mescal, above), as he wants to avenge his family's deaths by fighting as a gladiator.

Paul is seen here with Director Ridley Scott.

 

Photograph: Mina Kim/Reuters

Denzel Washington plays Macrinus, a wealthy Roman, who owns a troop of gladiators.

According to reports, the actor shared a 'gay kiss' in the film, but it was edited out.

He's seen here with wife Pauletta Washington.

 

Photograph: Mina Kim/Reuters

Andrew Scott turns up to support his All Of Us Strangers co-star Paul Mescal.

 

Photograph: Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters

King Charles III greets Pedro Pascal, while the other cast members wait their turn.

 

Photograph: Mina Kim/Reuters

Connie Nielsen is among the handful actors from the original Gladiator (2000) who return to the sequel.

Russell Crowe's Maximus and Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus were killed in the first part, and obviously could not return.

Connie plays Joaquin's beloved sister Lucilla whose son Lucius takes centrestage in Gladiator II.

 

Photograph: Mina Kim/Reuters

Yuval Gonen plays Lucius' wife in the film.

 

Photograph: Mina Kim/ Reuters

Irish singer Una Healey adds glamour to the premiere.

 

Photograph: Mina Kim/Reuters

Joseph Quinn of Stranger Things fame attends the premiere.

REDIFF MOVIES
