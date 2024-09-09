Tamannaah, Kiara, Kriti Give Us Ganpati Fashion

Bollywood's divas have been giving us #FashionGoals for the Ganpati festival.
Tamannaah Bhatia shows us how to rock a festive look.
Sonam Kapoor wears Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's outfit and explains it, 'Draped in the vibrance of red, adorned with the elegance of alta, and feeling the rhythm of 'Rangeela Re'. Celebrating tradition with every step and honoring the divine with a heart full of love.'
Kiara Advani looks like a dream in her Manish Malhotra white and gold ensemble, which is a 'Handloom Banarasi woven silk and tissue organza with intricate zari work' with 'perfectly matched elegant earrings'.
'Its Bappa time!!! Kickstarting the festivities with only love and light in the heart,' says Sonakshi Sinha, as she gets styled by sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi.
Kajal Aggarwal wears an Ajrakh-striped zari sari from the shelves of Nidhi Tambi Kejriwal for the Ambani Ganpati celebrations.
Kriti Sanon picks a bright yellow sari.
Pooja Hegde's outfit has a Punjabi touch.
Ananya Panday is a golden girl.
Madhuri Dixit is ready for modak, music and Bappa's magic.
Genelia D'Souza wears a Pen kalamkari sari with a gold border, from Aamra by Lavanya.
Raveena Tandon twins with daughter Rasha Thadani in black and gold from the House of Masaba.
Bipasha Basu twins with daughter Devi, in the colours of sunshine.
Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra sari.
Diana Penty wears an embellished kurta set from Anita Dongre's collection.
Kavita Kaushik looks swell even in a simple look.
Esha Deol in an Ankarli salwar suit designed by Neeta Lulla.
