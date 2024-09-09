Tamannaah, Kiara, Kriti Give Us Ganpati Fashion

Bollywood's divas have been giving us #FashionGoals for the Ganpati festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia shows us how to rock a festive look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wears Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's outfit and explains it, 'Draped in the vibrance of red, adorned with the elegance of alta, and feeling the rhythm of 'Rangeela Re'. Celebrating tradition with every step and honoring the divine with a heart full of love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Kiara Advani looks like a dream in her Manish Malhotra white and gold ensemble, which is a 'Handloom Banarasi woven silk and tissue organza with intricate zari work' with 'perfectly matched elegant earrings'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'Its Bappa time!!! Kickstarting the festivities with only love and light in the heart,' says Sonakshi Sinha, as she gets styled by sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal wears an Ajrakh-striped zari sari from the shelves of Nidhi Tambi Kejriwal for the Ambani Ganpati celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon picks a bright yellow sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde's outfit has a Punjabi touch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is a golden girl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit is ready for modak, music and Bappa's magic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

Genelia D'Souza wears a Pen kalamkari sari with a gold border, from Aamra by Lavanya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon twins with daughter Rasha Thadani in black and gold from the House of Masaba.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu twins with daughter Devi, in the colours of sunshine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty wears an embellished kurta set from Anita Dongre's collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

Kavita Kaushik looks swell even in a simple look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol in an Ankarli salwar suit designed by Neeta Lulla.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com