Rakul-Jackky's First Ganpati

Film folk celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing Lord Ganesha home and making beautiful memories on social media.
Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani bring Bappa home for the first time after their marriage.
Ananya Panday welcomes the Lord too.
Sharvari celebrates the festival in her native place, Morgaon, near Pune, and writes, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya गणपती बाप्पा मोरया The most magical time of the year & my moooooosssst favourite festival is here! My saree this year is a 35 year old Kanjivaram saree passed down from my Aaji to my Aai and to me today! Grateful & Thankful for this year.. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.'
Sharvari twins with mother Namrata and sister Kasturi.
Sonal Chauhan with the Lord.
Mithila Palkar celebrates the festival at home.
'Ganpati bappa Moryaaaa From the entire team of #laughterchefs A journey nothing short of magic. May bappa bring happiness love laughter prosperity into,' writes Nia Sharma along with Karan Kundra and Rahul Vaidya.
Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja and writes, 'HE is back... and so am I for his blessings Modak Party Begins !!! Ganpati Bappa Morya.'
Ankita Lokhande and Vikas Jain bring home Bappa.
Prajakta Koli feels this is the best time of the year.
Aahana Kumra goes pandal hoping.
Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay with Bappa.
Sonali Bendre's earthy Ganesh Chaturthi.
Tina Datta picks her Ganesha.
Saiee Manjrekar decorates the Lord herself.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com