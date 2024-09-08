Rakul-Jackky's First Ganpati

Film folk celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing Lord Ganesha home and making beautiful memories on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani bring Bappa home for the first time after their marriage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday welcomes the Lord too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari celebrates the festival in her native place, Morgaon, near Pune, and writes, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya गणपती बाप्पा मोरया The most magical time of the year & my moooooosssst favourite festival is here! My saree this year is a 35 year old Kanjivaram saree passed down from my Aaji to my Aai and to me today! Grateful & Thankful for this year.. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari twins with mother Namrata and sister Kasturi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan with the Lord.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar celebrates the festival at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'Ganpati bappa Moryaaaa From the entire team of #laughterchefs A journey nothing short of magic. May bappa bring happiness love laughter prosperity into,' writes Nia Sharma along with Karan Kundra and Rahul Vaidya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja and writes, 'HE is back... and so am I for his blessings Modak Party Begins !!! Ganpati Bappa Morya.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and Vikas Jain bring home Bappa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli feels this is the best time of the year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra goes pandal hoping.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay with Bappa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre's earthy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta picks her Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar decorates the Lord herself.

