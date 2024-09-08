Bhumi, Shraddha, Allu Arjun Bring Bappa Home

GaneshUtsav has begun and social media is flooded with pictures of celebrities welcoming Lord Ganesha home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

'Ganapati Bappa Morya Thank you for blessing us year after year Bappa,' prays Bhumi Pednekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan matches with her GaneshUtsav decor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor prays to the Lord of New Beginnings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

'Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi from my family to yours. May his blessings be in our homes & our hearts always,' posts Esha Deol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Kusha Kapila visits her Sukhee co-star Shilpa Shetty's home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty prays for a good innings in her Chapter 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana's eco friendly Ganapti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riteish Dehmukh/Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia D'Souza and sons Riaan and Rahyl with their array of modaka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor, Peeya Sanghavi, Kushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Anjini Dhawan visit Manish Malhotra's home for Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar visits Manish Malhotra's home too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar with mother Vishwas, wife Keerti and daughter Kesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

Yash with wife Radhika Pandit, children Ayra and Yatharv, sister Nandini, brother-in-law Rahul and nephews.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya and nephew Ravie: 'Passing on the baton with tradition.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

That's Shah Rukh Khan's Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun, wife Sneha Reddy, son Ayaan and father Allu Aravind perform pooja at home.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com