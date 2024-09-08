News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bhumi, Shraddha, Allu Arjun Bring Bappa Home

Bhumi, Shraddha, Allu Arjun Bring Bappa Home

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 08, 2024 14:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

GaneshUtsav has begun and social media is flooded with pictures of celebrities welcoming Lord Ganesha home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

'Ganapati Bappa Morya Thank you for blessing us year after year Bappa,' prays Bhumi Pednekar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan matches with her GaneshUtsav decor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor prays to the Lord of New Beginnings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

'Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi from my family to yours. May his blessings be in our homes & our hearts always,' posts Esha Deol.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Kusha Kapila visits her Sukhee co-star Shilpa Shetty's home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty prays for a good innings in her Chapter 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana's eco friendly Ganapti.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riteish Dehmukh/Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia D'Souza and sons Riaan and Rahyl with their array of modaka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor, Peeya Sanghavi, Kushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Anjini Dhawan visit Manish Malhotra's home for Ganpati.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar visits Manish Malhotra's home too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar with mother Vishwas, wife Keerti and daughter Kesha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

Yash with wife Radhika Pandit, children Ayra and Yatharv, sister Nandini, brother-in-law Rahul and nephews.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya and nephew Ravie: 'Passing on the baton with tradition.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

That's Shah Rukh Khan's Ganpati.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun, wife Sneha Reddy, son Ayaan and father Allu Aravind perform pooja at home.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Readers' Pix: My Lord Ganesha
Readers' Pix: My Lord Ganesha
Ala Re Ala, Ganpati Bappa Ala!
Ala Re Ala, Ganpati Bappa Ala!
Rakul-Jackky's First Ganpati
Rakul-Jackky's First Ganpati
Anti-drone systems in Manipur amid surge in attacks
Anti-drone systems in Manipur amid surge in attacks
From Udupi to Auckland: Lord Ganesha's Pix
From Udupi to Auckland: Lord Ganesha's Pix
NSA Ajit Doval heads to Russia for peace talks
NSA Ajit Doval heads to Russia for peace talks
Randhir Singh first Indian to be elected as OCA chief
Randhir Singh first Indian to be elected as OCA chief

More like this

Ganesh Festival: 10 Days, 10 Ways To...

Ganesh Festival: 10 Days, 10 Ways To...

How To Look Amazing This Ganesh Chaturthi

How To Look Amazing This Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances