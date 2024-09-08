Bhumi, Shraddha, Allu Arjun Bring Bappa Home

GaneshUtsav has begun and social media is flooded with pictures of celebrities welcoming Lord Ganesha home.
'Ganapati Bappa Morya Thank you for blessing us year after year Bappa,' prays Bhumi Pednekar.
Sara Ali Khan matches with her GaneshUtsav decor.
Shraddha Kapoor prays to the Lord of New Beginnings.
Hansika Motwani.
'Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi from my family to yours. May his blessings be in our homes & our hearts always,' posts Esha Deol.
Kusha Kapila visits her Sukhee co-star Shilpa Shetty's home for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Rhea Chakraborty prays for a good innings in her Chapter 2.
Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana's eco friendly Ganapti.
Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia D'Souza and sons Riaan and Rahyl with their array of modaka.
Shanaya Kapoor, Peeya Sanghavi, Kushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Anjini Dhawan visit Manish Malhotra's home for Ganpati.
Urmila Matondkar visits Manish Malhotra's home too.
Sharad Kelkar with mother Vishwas, wife Keerti and daughter Kesha.
Yash with wife Radhika Pandit, children Ayra and Yatharv, sister Nandini, brother-in-law Rahul and nephews.
Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya and nephew Ravie: 'Passing on the baton with tradition.'
That's Shah Rukh Khan's Ganpati.
Allu Arjun, wife Sneha Reddy, son Ayaan and father Allu Aravind perform pooja at home.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com