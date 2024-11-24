News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Tamannaah Is A Golden Girl

Tamannaah Is A Golden Girl

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 24, 2024 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rashmi flaunts her mehendi... Janhvi shoots for a song... Malaika goes sailing...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

'Dekho heere nahi hai mere paas, I am a golden girl,' says Tamannaah Bhatia as she promotes her new film, Sikandar Ka Muqqaddar which will stream on Netflix from November 29.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Telugu actress Rashmi Gautam shows off her mehendi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam looks radiant.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty wishes sister Shilpa Shetty and brother-in-law Raj Kundra on their 15th wedding anniversary.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor can't stop glowing as she shoots for the song Re Mann sung by Shreya Ghoshal, for Coke Studio Bharat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Triptii Dimri turns up the heat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Where's Aamna Sharif holidaying?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora goes sailing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

'Shoot food travel repeat.'

That's Mouni Roy's life!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Amazing OTT To Watch This Week!
Amazing OTT To Watch This Week!
'People Will Salute Firefighters'
'People Will Salute Firefighters'
Is This The Reason For Rahman's Divorce?
Is This The Reason For Rahman's Divorce?
IPO pipeline: 10 cos aim to raise Rs 20K cr in Dec
IPO pipeline: 10 cos aim to raise Rs 20K cr in Dec
Bitter results for MVA in Maharashtra's sugar belt
Bitter results for MVA in Maharashtra's sugar belt
Factors that will guide the markets thie week
Factors that will guide the markets thie week
Pacer's Paradise To Batter's Bonanza
Pacer's Paradise To Batter's Bonanza
More like this
Can You Pout Like Priyanka?
Can You Pout Like Priyanka?
Aishwarya-Dhanush In Court For Divorce
Aishwarya-Dhanush In Court For Divorce

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances