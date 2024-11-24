Tamannaah Is A Golden Girl

Rashmi flaunts her mehendi... Janhvi shoots for a song... Malaika goes sailing...
'Dekho heere nahi hai mere paas, I am a golden girl,' says Tamannaah Bhatia as she promotes her new film, Sikandar Ka Muqqaddar which will stream on Netflix from November 29.
Telugu actress Rashmi Gautam shows off her mehendi.
Yami Gautam looks radiant.
Shamita Shetty wishes sister Shilpa Shetty and brother-in-law Raj Kundra on their 15th wedding anniversary.
Janhvi Kapoor can't stop glowing as she shoots for the song Re Mann sung by Shreya Ghoshal, for Coke Studio Bharat.
Triptii Dimri turns up the heat.
Where's Aamna Sharif holidaying?
Malaika Arora goes sailing.
'Shoot food travel repeat.'
That's Mouni Roy's life!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com