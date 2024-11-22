News
Home  » Movies » Aishwarya-Dhanush In Court For Divorce

Aishwarya-Dhanush In Court For Divorce

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 22, 2024 10:35 IST
IMAGE: Aishwarya Rajinikanth with her legal team. Photograph: ANI Photo

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush appeared at a family court in Chennai on Thursday, November 21, and expressed their wish to part ways.

This is their first appearance in court after announcing their separation on social media in 2022.

 

IMAGE: Dhanush with his legal team. Photograph: ANI Photo

The judge adjourned the hearing to November 27, when the final verdict is most likely to be pronounced.

On January 17, 2022, Dhanush and Aishwarya shared a joint statement announcing their decision to part ways.

Their statement read, '18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate.

'Aishwaryaa/Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.'

Aishwarya and Dhanush wed in 2004 and have two sons, Yatra and Lingaa.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
