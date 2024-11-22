Is This The Reason For Rahman's Divorce?

'I don't think infidelity is the cause of a lot of breakdowns in marriages.'

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and his wife Saira Banu decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage. Their lawyer Vandana Shah confirmed that the decision was mutual and emphasised the importance of respecting the family's privacy during this difficult time.

'The divorce hasn't happened yet. I am representing both of them. I can't reveal the reason but it is a marriage of 29 years. In every marriage, ups and downs are common. It is a painful decision but a joint one. Family's privacy must be respected at this point of time,' Shah told ANI.

Earlier, the lawyer spoke about Bollywood marriages in general on The Chill Hour podcast, shedding light on the many reasons why a celeb marriage breaks.

'Their lives are very different. I don't think infidelity is the cause of a lot of breakdowns in marriages. What is the cause of that marriage breakdown? One is boredom in a marriage because you have seen it all. They move on from one marriage to another because of boredom and that is very peculiar to Bollywood and super-rich families,' Shah had said.

'Secondly, I think they live very different sexual lives which are not out there. The expectations from a sex life are much higher than maybe a normal person's marriage.'

'Third, adultery happens and one-night stands really don't matter as much. I'm not a part of Bollywood, I'm just saying from whatever cases have come to me. The main issues are boredom, not being given enough importance or having to listen to others who are not part of the marriage. Others can be the mother, the brother who is providing or the father-in-law.'

Saira and Rahman wed in 1995, and have three children.