Home  » Movies » Can You Pout Like Priyanka?

Can You Pout Like Priyanka?

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 22, 2024 05:58 IST
Disha gets glamorous... Sunny is a Punjabi kudi... Trisha holidays in Japan...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra reveals she is 'playing with the sun' in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani looks glamorous in a high slit gown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone gives 'Punjabi Kudi Vibes.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

'Three decades since I saw you last. Loved you then, love you even more now. Japan, you're a vibe indeed,' writes Trisha Krishnan from Tokyo.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Fresh from the success of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun Dhawan goes on vacation for a dose of 'Vitamin Sea'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kartik Tana/Instagram

Karishma Tanna asks, 'Wassuppp???' from a picturesque location.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

'May you be always be Zeba of your own life … #superhero Go order my book already!!!' says Huma Qureshi, promoting her debut novel, Zeba: An Accidental Superhero.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan says, 'No regrets .. ever played a little dress up to receive my award from @avalvikatan Thankyou so much for the honour it was so inspiring and humbling to be in the company of strong ambitious and truly special women.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi is, 'Roaming the streets in #Nantes. Perfect weather. Had screenings of #Ankur and #Mandi to packed audiences.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
