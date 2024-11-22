Can You Pout Like Priyanka?

Disha gets glamorous... Sunny is a Punjabi kudi... Trisha holidays in Japan...
Priyanka Chopra reveals she is 'playing with the sun' in London.
Disha Patani looks glamorous in a high slit gown.
Sunny Leone gives 'Punjabi Kudi Vibes.'
'Three decades since I saw you last. Loved you then, love you even more now. Japan, you're a vibe indeed,' writes Trisha Krishnan from Tokyo.
Fresh from the success of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun Dhawan goes on vacation for a dose of 'Vitamin Sea'.
Karishma Tanna asks, 'Wassuppp???' from a picturesque location.
'May you be always be Zeba of your own life … #superhero Go order my book already!!!' says Huma Qureshi, promoting her debut novel, Zeba: An Accidental Superhero.
Shruti Haasan says, 'No regrets .. ever played a little dress up to receive my award from @avalvikatan Thankyou so much for the honour it was so inspiring and humbling to be in the company of strong ambitious and truly special women.'
Shabana Azmi is, 'Roaming the streets in #Nantes. Perfect weather. Had screenings of #Ankur and #Mandi to packed audiences.'
