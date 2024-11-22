Amazing OTT To Watch This Week!

Bring out the popcorn, Sukanya Verma promises there's *tons* to catch up on OTT this week.

Yudhra

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Siddhant Chaturvedi flexes his action and anger chops to slip into the skin of a hot-headed guy posing as a undercover agent within a drug cartel in and as Yudhra.

Waack Girls

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A dance form called 'waacking' and its enthusiastic expressions across a group of six dancers in Kolkata forms the focus of writer-director Sooni Taraporewala's high-spirited OTT series.

Kishkindha Kandam

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Following its critical and commercial acclaim Dinjith Ayyathan's suspenseful thriller unravels when things grow curiouser around a pair of newlyweds against the backdrop of a lush forest overrun by monkeys.

Blitz

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

A story of survival set in wartime Britain, Steve McQueen's favourably reviewed Blitz is the story of a nine year old leaving the relatively safer countryside to reunite with his mom worried sick in his pursuit.

Dune: Prophecy

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Set in a timeline centuries before the Dune movies, the Frank Herbert universe-inspired six-part TV series explores what led to the foundation of the sisterhood of Bene Gesserit.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A man's endeavour to live his life on his terms with the woman he loves proves to be tougher than he ever imagined when a politician's determined daughter decides to have him by hook or crook in the second season of this dark, twisted series.

Cruel Intentions

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Inspired by the 1999 movie of the same name, Cruel Intentions captures the extent a wicked pair of step siblings will go to keep their privileges in society as well as the unsuspecting victims of their schemes.

When the Phone Rings

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

An upcoming politician and his mute wife downplay the strains in their marriage until a threatening call from a kidnapper changes the status quo.

Magpie Murders Season 2: Moonflower Murders

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

A sequel to Magpie Murders, Susan Ryeland and Atticus Pünd are once again on the path to cracking whodunits.

Spellbound

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A teenage princess must figure out ways to undo the mighty spell that's turned her parents into monsters before it's too late in this brand new animation for all ages.

Joy

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Curious about the world's first ever IVF baby Louise Joy Brown goes deep into how she came into being.

Interior Chinatown

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Based on Charles Yu's book of the same name, Interior Chinatown chronicles a background actor from a police procedural witnessing an actual crime and the rabbit hole it leads to.

The Piano Lesson

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Denzel Washington's son Malcom makes his directorial debut in a horror drama, starring his brother John David alongside Samuel L Jackson and others, about a family in 1930s Pittsburgh clashing over a heirloom piano.

Alien: Romulus

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

It's rare for a franchise movie to shake off its fatigue and impress the way Alien: Romulus does in its encounters of the hostile kind after a bunch of space colonisers start scavenging a rundown space station.

A Man on the Inside

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Ted Danson plays a retired professor ready to figure out his second innings after he lands a gig as a private investigator inside an old people's home in this eight-part Netflix series.

Martin

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Dhruv Sarja's one-man army dominates the action packed spectacle in and as Martin, a man on a mission but ridden by frequent bouts of memory loss.

Back to Black

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

A biopic centring on the late singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, who died at the age of 27.

Boneyard

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A team of cops in New Mexico power this police procedural committed to nab the serial killer dubbed 'Bone Collector' for burying the remains of his 11 victims.