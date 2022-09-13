Radhika Comes Of Age In Toronto

Katrina's mood for the day... Manushi loves fashion... Amyra's in work mode...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika Madan shares a picture from the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, where her film Kachhey Limbu had its world premiere.

Directed by debutante Shubham Yogi, the coming-of-age film highlights the importance of freedom of choice, especially for women.

The film also stars Rajat Barmecha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif posts her mood for the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar shoots for an episode of the mini series, Amazon Fashion Up Season 2, with popular YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.

'The festive season is here,' she says, 'and I am all ready to attend the festivities in style.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur promotes her film Jogi. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Set against the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, it will release on Netflix on September 16.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Pooja Bhatt shares a B&W picture and writes, 'Black & white makes it right! Well,at least in some areas of life!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin is 'drifting along #onedayatatime.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Which book is Sanya Malhotra reading?