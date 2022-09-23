Babli Bouncer Review

Babli Bouncer is a one-time watch, courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia's acting, observes Namrata Thakker.

Madhur Bhandarkar's latest directorial venture, Babli Bouncer, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is funny to an extent. It has its moments, but they are far and few.

The story revolves around Babli (Tamannaah), who hails from a village of bodybuilders.

Babli can also pack a punch, as her father is the one who trains the bodybuilders.

Babli is happy living her life in village, not wanting to get married or complete her studies.

She loves gulping down lassis and doesn't shy away from burping in public.

She isn't your typical village girl. Instead, she's fit, funny and quite upfront.

When she meets London-return Viraj (Abhishek Bajaj) at a village wedding, she instantly falls for him and decides to pursue him.

But Viraj works in Delhi.

So Babli hatches a plan to convince her parents to let her work in the capital.

She lands a job as a lady bouncer at a Delhi night club, thanks to Kukku (Sahil Vaid), her childhood friend.

Once in Delhi, Babli keeps meeting Viraj and finally confesses her feelings to him.

However, she's heartbroken as Viraj doesn't reciprocate and insults her.

From there on, Babli changes her priorities.

She now wants to be independent and desires to better herself. She joins an English coaching class, learns to cook and handles tricky situations at the night club quite effortlessly.

Despite the film's title, there's hardly any depth to Babli's journey from a village girl to becoming a competent bouncer.

We do get to see her in action, but that hardly makes up for it.

In fact, the movie somehow ends up looking like a love story of sorts but without any perspective.

Madhur Bhandarkar is known for coming up with strong female characters and while Tamannaah does look the part and delivers with her performance, her role is neither meaty nor inspiring.

Having said that, Babli Bouncer is a decent one-time watch.

Tamannaah is easy on the eyes and plays her part well.

Kudos to her for getting the Haryanvi accent right.

She makes the best of what is given to her, but unfortunately, it isn't much.

Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid are decent, but the makers could have written better roles for Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Shukla, who play Babli's parents.

Watch Babli Bouncer if you don't have any plans for the weekend.

Babli Bouncer is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Rediff Rating: