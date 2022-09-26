A prayer meet was conducted in Mumbai in remembrance of Raju Srivastav, who passed away passed away in Delhi last week.

Members from the film industry visited the ISKON temple in Juhu to pay their respects to the late comedian.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Raju Srivastav's wife Shikha, son Aayushmaan, daughter Antara and brother Deepu Srivastav, right, at the prayer meeting.

Neil arrives with father Nitin Mukesh.

Kay Kay Menon and his wife, actress Nivedita Bhattacharya.

Arun Govil.

Johnny Lever knew Raju Srivastav from the beginning of the latter's career.

When Srivastav had just come to Mumbai from Kanpur, he got a chance to work in Johnny Lever Nights.

Not many know that the two were neighbours initially, in Mumbai's Antop Hill.

When he heard of Srivastav's demise, Vindu Dara Singh had tweeted, 'You will be missed forever thank you for making us all laugh through your work!'

Not many know of Srivastav's generous side and his old friend, Ahsaan Qureshi, highlights it here.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh walk in together. Kapil Sharma, not in the picture, also attended the prayer meet.

Sunil Pal shares a precious video with the late comedian.

M M Faruqui, popularly known as Lilliput.

The Burmawala brothers -- Abbas, Mustan and Hussain.

Sambhavna Seth arrives with husband Avinash Dwivedi.

Shailesh Lodha of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame talks about his friendship with Srivastav:

'Hamari dosti barso purani...

'Star Plus ke ek show ‘Comedy Ka Maha Muqabla’ mein jis waqt hum sath the tab Raju Srivastava ne ek act mein charitra kiya tha jo bade hi khaas andaz mein “aao aao” bola karta tha.

'Uss din se unn ka number mere phone “Raju aao aao” naam se sangruhit hai.

'Aaj saari duniya keh rahi hai... aao... aao... wapis aa jao... adbhut kalakaar... kamaal ke mitra...

'Raju bhai... aise rulaake jaoge, yeh socha nahi tha.'

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Ashoke Pandit.

Sukhvinder Singh.

Actors Jiten Lawani and Sooraj Thapar.