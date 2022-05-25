News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Taapsee, Mathais On A Lunch Date

Taapsee, Mathais On A Lunch Date

By Rediff Movies
May 25, 2022 17:42 IST
Click on the images to find out which stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar ran into on Tuesday:

 

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu makes a rare appearance with her rumoured boyfriend, Indian badminton team coach Mathias Boe. They were spotted outside a restaurant.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor loves her Pilates classes.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: What's Sushmita Sen asking the photographers?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sophie Choudhry with the love of her life.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Don't Shahid and Mira Kapoor look lovely together?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: A bit of glitter is all I need, decides Malaika Arora.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan returns from Varanasi.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty is busy promoting Nikamma, where she plays a superwoman!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The nikamma in question is Abhimanyu Dassani, seen here with costar Shirley Setia.
The movie releases on June 17.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ooh! Those dance moves...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Director Prakash Jha announces the third season of his hit Web series, Ashram, starring Bobby Deol.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Adhyayan Suman will join the cast.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Anupriya Goenka will reprise Dr Natasha.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Tridha Choudhury returns as Babita.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Darshan Kumar will be back as Ujagar Singh.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
