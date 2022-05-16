Thomas Cup: Taapsee Congratulates BF

IMAGE: The Indian team with their gold medals on winning the Thomas Cup. Photograph: Photograph: Lakshya Sen/Twitter

The Indian badminton team made history on Sunday, May 15, 2022, by beating 14-time champions Indonesia in the 2022 Thomas Cup final. The achievement has been compared by badminton legend P Gopichand as comparable to India's victory in the 1983 cricket World Cup.

While India hailed Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth for their fabulous performance on court, actress Taapsee Pannu praised boyfriend Mathias Boe for his role in the triumph.

Former Danish badminton player Mathias Boe is the Indian team's doubles coach and is Pannu's boyfriend.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mathias Boe/Instagram

On Saturday, Taapsee took to Instagram Stories after India won the first two matches in the best-of-five tie. Then, after India won the third game to lift the trophy, she first shared a video and captioned it as, 'The boys did it. First-ever Thomas Cup for India.'

Following this, she shared a picture of one of the players hugging Mathias and wrote, 'Mr Coach you made us proud', tagging Mathias and adding the hashtag #ThomasCupWinner.