Taapsee Gets Ready For Shabaash Mithu

A look at the film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met on Thursday.

Taapsee Pannu begins promoting Shabaash Mithu.

The trailer of the film -- which is based on the life of Mithali Raj, the former Test and ODI captain of the Indian women's national cricket team -- received good reviews.



It is slated to release on July 15.

Neha Sharma enjoys the Mumbai rain.

Gauahar Khan looks doll-like in white.

Nupur Sanon smiles for the camera.

She will make her debut in the Telugu biopic, Tiger Nageswara Rao, based on the life of the notorious thief of Stuartpuram who terrified the town in the 1970s.

Kunal Kemmu's message is clear :)

Tusshar Kapoor walks out of the airport with his son Laksshya.

Sanjay Dutt was spotted there as well.