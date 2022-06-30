What is Urvashi's Favourite Workout?

Madhuri misses mangoes... Shilpa meditates... Hina plays the guessing game...
Urvashi Rautela boards a flight from Mumbai and tells us, 'Running to the boarding gate is my favorite workout.'
The mango season is almost over and Madhuri Dixit is already missing it!
'Can’t believe mango season is nearly done. Agle saal ka intezar rahega,' she writes.
For now, she has her fill of her favourite fruit.
'Stay ROOTED and BREATHE,' Shilpa Shetty tells us.
Shabana Azmi wishes her Ghoomar co-star Saiyami Kher on her 30th birthday: 'That sunshine smile. Happy birthday darling Saiyam . You are the most hardworking actor I’ve worked with and I predict it will bring you to where you want to be . Lots of love and duayein.'
'New mirror makes for a good selfie?' asks Tisca Chopra.
Karishma Tanna is 'feeling yellow'.
'Guess what’s in my plate?' asks Hina Khan.
'Getting back in shape is a major flex! Still a long way to go though.... Not doing it for anyone but myself cos it makes me happy,' writes Anita Hassanandani.