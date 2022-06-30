News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What is Urvashi's Favourite Workout?

What is Urvashi's Favourite Workout?

By Rediff Movies
June 30, 2022 14:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Madhuri misses mangoes... Shilpa meditates... Hina plays the guessing game...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela boards a flight from Mumbai and tells us, 'Running to the boarding gate is my favorite workout.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Diixt/Instagram

The mango season is almost over and Madhuri Dixit is already missing it!

'Can’t believe mango season is nearly done. Agle saal ka intezar rahega,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

For now, she has her fill of her favourite fruit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

'Stay ROOTED and BREATHE,' Shilpa Shetty tells us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi wishes her Ghoomar co-star Saiyami Kher on her 30th birthday: 'That sunshine smile. Happy birthday darling Saiyam . You are the most hardworking actor I’ve worked with and I predict it will bring you to where you want to be . Lots of love and duayein.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'New mirror makes for a good selfie?' asks Tisca Chopra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna is 'feeling yellow'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

'Guess what’s in my plate?' asks Hina Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

'Getting back in shape is a major flex! Still a long way to go though.... Not doing it for anyone but myself cos it makes me happy,' writes Anita Hassanandani.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
8 Tips For Alia From Bollywood SUPERMOMS
8 Tips For Alia From Bollywood SUPERMOMS
Gorgeous Sara DARES you to look away
Gorgeous Sara DARES you to look away
COMING UP In July At A Theatre Near YOU
COMING UP In July At A Theatre Near YOU
Sri Lanka crisis: ITC's luxury project in Colombo hit
Sri Lanka crisis: ITC's luxury project in Colombo hit
Protests Erupt Over Udaipur Killing
Protests Erupt Over Udaipur Killing
Udaipur tailor's murder: Hindu outfit takes out rally
Udaipur tailor's murder: Hindu outfit takes out rally
Shanghai Disneyland Reopens
Shanghai Disneyland Reopens

More like this

Is Madhuri in Heeramandi?

Is Madhuri in Heeramandi?

When India's BIGGEST STARS Met Up

When India's BIGGEST STARS Met Up

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances