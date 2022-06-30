What is Urvashi's Favourite Workout?

Madhuri misses mangoes... Shilpa meditates... Hina plays the guessing game...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela boards a flight from Mumbai and tells us, 'Running to the boarding gate is my favorite workout.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Diixt/Instagram

The mango season is almost over and Madhuri Dixit is already missing it!

'Can’t believe mango season is nearly done. Agle saal ka intezar rahega,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

For now, she has her fill of her favourite fruit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

'Stay ROOTED and BREATHE,' Shilpa Shetty tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi wishes her Ghoomar co-star Saiyami Kher on her 30th birthday: 'That sunshine smile. Happy birthday darling Saiyam . You are the most hardworking actor I’ve worked with and I predict it will bring you to where you want to be . Lots of love and duayein.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'New mirror makes for a good selfie?' asks Tisca Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna is 'feeling yellow'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

'Guess what’s in my plate?' asks Hina Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

'Getting back in shape is a major flex! Still a long way to go though.... Not doing it for anyone but myself cos it makes me happy,' writes Anita Hassanandani.