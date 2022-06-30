Who's Akshay feeding paani puri to?

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar at the song launch of Raksha Bandhan. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Akshay Kumar feels Hindi films will clash more often at the box office as many movies have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His next release, Raksha Bandhan, is taking on Laal Singh Chadha, which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan; both films are scheduled to release in the theatres on August 11.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar with his onscreen sisters -- Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The 52-year-old superstar says he hopes both films will fare well.

"It is a big day and a three-day weekend," he adds, referring to the Raksha Bandhan holiday on August 11.

"I believe two films can easily run at the box office. Due to COVID-19, the industry has lost out on two-and-half years and so this (clash) will happen. We will see two films releasing in the same week. In the past, my film Welcome and Aamir's Taare Zameen Par released at the same time and both worked well. I hope that these new films will also work."

IMAGE: Akshay feeds paani puri to Sadia. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Raksha Bandhan, a comedy-drama, marks Kumar's second collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai after 2021's Atrangi Re.

Akshay says he has enjoyed working with Rai so much that he would like to team up with the director again.

He adds that when Rai narrated the story of Raksha Bandhan, he immediately agreed to do the film.

IMAGE: Akshay with Deepika, Sadia and Sahejmeen. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"Some stories are universal and they touch you within five minutes (of the narration). Even with Good Newwz, within three to five minutes, I liked it and said okay to it," he says.

"I have enjoyed working on this film. It is one of my best films. I am thankful to Aanand L Rai, who has broken his own record of making two films in a year. Aanandji is a very good person. I have done two films with him and I will do one more film with him if Raksha Bandhan works," the actor continues.

IMAGE: Himesh Reshammiya and Irshad Kamil. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Himesh Reshammiya has scored the music while Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics for Raksha Bandhan.