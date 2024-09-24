Swara's Daughter Turns One

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's daughter Raabiyaa celebrated her first birthday on September 23, and the parents shared pictures on social media.
'Our beating heart has turned one year old today! Happy birthday darling Raabu. You are the answer to all my prayers and I promise to make you feel loved and safe every day that I live,' Swara writes.
She adds, 'I have felt blessed every single day of this past year, and every day, you are more delightful than you've ever been! I love you more than I will ever be able to express! Now say 'Mumma'.'
Daddy plays with Raabiya.
Proud grandmother, Ira Bhaskar.
More pictures from the birthday party:
