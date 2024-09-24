News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Swara's Daughter Turns One

Swara's Daughter Turns One

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 24, 2024 14:29 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's daughter Raabiyaa celebrated her first birthday on September 23, and the parents shared pictures on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

'Our beating heart has turned one year old today! Happy birthday darling Raabu. You are the answer to all my prayers and I promise to make you feel loved and safe every day that I live,' Swara writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

She adds, 'I have felt blessed every single day of this past year, and every day, you are more delightful than you've ever been! I love you more than I will ever be able to express! Now say 'Mumma'.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Daddy plays with Raabiya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Proud grandmother, Ira Bhaskar.

More pictures from the birthday party:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

