Swara's Daughter Turns One

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's daughter Raabiyaa celebrated her first birthday on September 23, and the parents shared pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

'Our beating heart has turned one year old today! Happy birthday darling Raabu. You are the answer to all my prayers and I promise to make you feel loved and safe every day that I live,' Swara writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

She adds, 'I have felt blessed every single day of this past year, and every day, you are more delightful than you've ever been! I love you more than I will ever be able to express! Now say 'Mumma'.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Daddy plays with Raabiya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Proud grandmother, Ira Bhaskar.

More pictures from the birthday party:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com