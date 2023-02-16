Swara Bhasker Gets Married!

Swara Bhasker announced the news of her marriage to politician Fahad Ahmad on Twitter with a video.

Fahad is the state president of the Samajwadi Party's youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

Posting the video, Swara writes, 'Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It's chaotic but it's yours!'

Replying to Swara's tweet Fahad says, 'I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara.'

The moment the news came out her Veer Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor sent heart emojis and good wishes messages kept pouring.

Gauahar Khan: Many many congratulations Swara! May the almighty fill your lives with happiness! very happy for you!

Sayani Gupta: 'Oh wow! Yayyyy! This is just wishing you both the world full of happiness, peace, laughter and only good times! And yayyyyyy! @reallyswara you deserve the best and this is everything! @fahadzirarahmad welcome to the madness!'

Parvathy Thiruvothu: 'YAY!!!! @reallyswara @fahadzirarahmad congrats you two!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sadaf Zafar/Twitter

Activist Sadaf Zafar posted a picture from the wedding ceremony and writes, 'Wishing @FahadZirarAhmad and @ReallySwara a very happy married life... In the times of hatred this news comes as a fresh breeze... Lots of love and happiness always.'