News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Seen Swara Bhaskar's Wedding Card?

Seen Swara Bhaskar's Wedding Card?

By SUBHASH K JHA
March 06, 2023 11:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhaskar/ Twitter

After a flash wedding announcement on February 16, Swara Bhaskar and her husband Fahad Ahmad are all set for two days of wedding celebrations in Delhi.

The invitation, Subhash K Jha received, has been designed by Prateeq and illustrated by Anupam Arunachalam.

It is a work of art. It shows the couple and their cat gazing out of their window at a sprawling stretch of Indians dressed in red, green and saffron, sloganeering on secularism.

A banner reads, 'Love Is The Greatest Revolution.'

In the background, there is a movie theatre playing Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

 

IMAGE: The wedding invitation.

Quite evidently, a profusion of thought has gone into the card design, as it represents the couple's sentiments, political and emotional, on their union.

The wedding festivities in Delhi stretching into two days includes a qawwali night on March 15 and a reception on March 16.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Swara Bhasker Gets Married!
Swara Bhasker Gets Married!
Pictures From Swara Bhasker's Wedding
Pictures From Swara Bhasker's Wedding
'This was a life not meant to be mine'
'This was a life not meant to be mine'
PIX: Sania's Star-Studded Farewall Bash
PIX: Sania's Star-Studded Farewall Bash
As challenges ease, cement firms remain bullish
As challenges ease, cement firms remain bullish
CBI team at Rabri Devi's home in land for jobs case
CBI team at Rabri Devi's home in land for jobs case
Bachchan Gets Injured During Shoot
Bachchan Gets Injured During Shoot

More like this

SEE: Ranveer In Kashmir!

SEE: Ranveer In Kashmir!

When Son Takes Father For An Interview

When Son Takes Father For An Interview

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances