Sunny Leone Welcomes Ganpati Home

Film folk celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with gusto and posted pictures on social media.
Sunny Leone and her family -- husband Daniel Weber and children Nisha, Noah, Asher -- welcome Lord Ganesha home.
Inside Daisy Shah's home with Ganpati.
Mouni Roy sends off a prayer.
Shriya Pilgaonkar prays to the Lord of New Beginnings.
Tisca Chopra visits Manish Malhotra's home for the festivities.
Ahan Shetty with mum Mana Shetty.
'#ganpati Bappa Morya @divyadutta25 Thank u. For the blessings and warmth of #bappa. For all the love and care you always exude. For the delicious Prasad. With my and Divya's common dear friend @tannishtha_c (thank you for not giving me a chance to dress up). P.S - while both these ladies are wearing these gorgeous sarees, m seen here in a black outfit, cause I was never given a notice of this sudden visit. But m sure #bappa can look past my outfit and bless me nonetheless,' writes Kirti Kulhari as visits Divya Dutta's home for Ganpati darshan along with Tannishtha Chatterjee.
Vidya Malavade smiles for a picture with Bappa.
Manisha Koirala performs pooja and writes, 'May the blessings of Ganpati bring peace to your home and joy to your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com