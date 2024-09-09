News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sunny Leone Welcomes Ganpati Home

Sunny Leone Welcomes Ganpati Home

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 09, 2024 13:11 IST
Film folk celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with gusto and posted pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone and her family -- husband Daniel Weber and children Nisha, Noah, Asher -- welcome Lord Ganesha home.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Inside Daisy Shah's home with Ganpati.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy sends off a prayer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar prays to the Lord of New Beginnings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra visits Manish Malhotra's home for the festivities.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty with mum Mana Shetty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

'#ganpati Bappa Morya @divyadutta25 Thank u. For the blessings and warmth of #bappa. For all the love and care you always exude. For the delicious Prasad. With my and Divya's common dear friend @tannishtha_c (thank you for not giving me a chance to dress up). P.S - while both these ladies are wearing these gorgeous sarees, m seen here in a black outfit, cause I was never given a notice of this sudden visit. But m sure #bappa can look past my outfit and bless me nonetheless,' writes Kirti Kulhari as visits Divya Dutta's home for Ganpati darshan along with Tannishtha Chatterjee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

Vidya Malavade smiles for a picture with Bappa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala performs pooja and writes, 'May the blessings of Ganpati bring peace to your home and joy to your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!' 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
