Sunny Leone Welcomes Ganpati Home

Film folk celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with gusto and posted pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone and her family -- husband Daniel Weber and children Nisha, Noah, Asher -- welcome Lord Ganesha home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Inside Daisy Shah's home with Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy sends off a prayer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar prays to the Lord of New Beginnings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra visits Manish Malhotra's home for the festivities.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty with mum Mana Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

'#ganpati Bappa Morya @divyadutta25 Thank u. For the blessings and warmth of #bappa. For all the love and care you always exude. For the delicious Prasad. With my and Divya's common dear friend @tannishtha_c (thank you for not giving me a chance to dress up). P.S - while both these ladies are wearing these gorgeous sarees, m seen here in a black outfit, cause I was never given a notice of this sudden visit. But m sure #bappa can look past my outfit and bless me nonetheless,' writes Kirti Kulhari as visits Divya Dutta's home for Ganpati darshan along with Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

Vidya Malavade smiles for a picture with Bappa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala performs pooja and writes, 'May the blessings of Ganpati bring peace to your home and joy to your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com