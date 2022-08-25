Sunny Leone Wears The Blues!

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Wednesday.

Sunny Leone has a lovely smile for the cameras at Mumbai airport.

Govinda is catching a flight too!

Nimrat Kaur makes sure she has her mask on as she gets ready to travel.

Sophie Choudry bonds with her bestie!

Anupam Kher helps to promote Telugu film Karthikeya 2 in Mumbai with its hero, Nikhil Siddhartha.

The film, which is a big hit, is expected to go past the lifetime collections of films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Attack: Part 1, Jersey, Radhe Shyam and Badhaai Do.

Karthikeya 2 has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

Anupam Kher decides it's time for the photographers to be photographed.

After a power-packed performance in Rangbaaz 3, Vineeth Kumar Singh moves on to the social drama, Siya, where he plays a lawyer.

Pooja Panday makes her debut in the titular role.

Siya marks the directorial debut of Manish Mundra, who has produced films like Ankhon Dekhi, Masaan and Kadvi Hawa.