On May 31, 2022, KK passed into the ages after a concert in Kolkata.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the day, he would have turned 54, a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata celebrated the singer's birthday.

IMAGE: Women feed cake to KK's statue. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People celebrate KK The Legend who left us much too soon.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com