What Are Yami-Aditya Praying For?

Hrithik introduces us to Vikram Vedha... Ali Fazal’s love letter... Mrunal's selfie from Chicago...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam and husband Aditya Dhar seek blessings at the famous Naina Devi temple in the actor's home state, Himachal Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram

Hrithik Roshan unveils the teaser of his next film, Vikram Vedha, where Saif Ali Khan plays a pivotal role.

Saif, interestingly, does not have any dialogue in the teaser at all and lets his eyes and swagger do all the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram

Hrithik, on the other hand, has a story to tell and gives glimpses of dramatic action sequences as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram

Mrunal Thakur nails the casual look to perfection as she shares her morning selfie from Chicago.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/ Instagram

‘Paris, you had me at Bonjour,’ says Hansika Motwani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/ Instagram

Daisy Shah gets into a goofy mood but it’s her witty caption that's got us grinning.

‘They: What’s with the duck face??

'Le Me: Coz my name is daisy! Get it?’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/ Instagram

Posting a mirror selfie, Ali Fazal writes a love letter to his hair:

‘So lets say 1 year? Because right now they are very short. To all my future directors - do not buzz me out without purpose.’

‘Its like a missing part .. its funny tho- hair never goes missing does it? Like it dies its death at the strike of the barbar’s blade but only to come back slowly,a rather cheeky little squeeze out the scalp and voila, i mean, if you really look at it, it doesnt hurt when its struck or heated or curled or messed around with . It moulds.

'And yet, every chance of survival it doesnt fail to miss.

'I suppose something of true life engineers the push of the hair follicle. Like “ hey, you go out there buddy, and u fall right. Just right. Hehe

'It sure is made of great stuff and superior philosophical grey because it churns out and about in most cases.

'Try it - take ur hand thru all of it. Friction, borders, lines, shapes, an artistic sign off on the human body. Hehe. Man, am not glorifying mine. Its my love letter to hair. Thats all. Have a good day.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/ Instagram

Gauahar Khan gives us a peek into her birthday celebrations.

The actress turned 39 on August 23.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/ Instagram

Sharing a still from his new film, Aayush Sharma announces, ‘Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi..aur agar main saari details Abhi bata doonga toh Mazza bhi kirkara ho jayega. Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan Bahl/ Instagram

Pranutan Bahl shares one of her favourite pictures and we think she looks gorgeous in white!