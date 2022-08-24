Bollywood Quiz Just Got TOUGHER!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

All set for another round of our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz?

Simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Bhoothnath Returns B. Raajneeti C. Neither A. Bhoothnath Returns A. Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai B. Zor C. Hindustan Ki Kasam B. Zor A. 13B B. Ek Thi Daayan C. The Stoneman Murders A. 13B A. Beyond the Clouds B. Jhund C. I Am Kalam B. Jhund A. Gaai Aur Gori B. Kalicharan C. Badla C. Badla A. Pari B. Ajji C. Begum Jaan C. Begum Jaan A. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega B. Dulhe Raja C. Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya A. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega A. Road B. Shakti: The Power C. Lal Salaam B. Shakti: The Power A. Hameshaa B. Tribhanga C. Helicopter Eela C. Helicopter Eela A. Tamanna B. Hum Dono C. Chaahat A. Tamanna

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com