News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bollywood Quiz Just Got TOUGHER!

Bollywood Quiz Just Got TOUGHER!

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 24, 2022 13:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

All set for another round of our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz?

Simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Bhoothnath Returns
B. Raajneeti
C. Neither
  A. Bhoothnath Returns
 
A. Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai
B. Zor
C. Hindustan Ki Kasam
  B. Zor
 
A. 13B
B. Ek Thi Daayan
C. The Stoneman Murders
  A. 13B
 
A. Beyond the Clouds
B. Jhund
C. I Am Kalam
  B. Jhund
 
A. Gaai Aur Gori
B. Kalicharan
C. Badla
  C. Badla
 
A. Pari
B. Ajji
C. Begum Jaan
  C. Begum Jaan
 
A. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
B. Dulhe Raja
C. Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya
  A. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
 
A. Road
B. Shakti: The Power
C. Lal Salaam
  B. Shakti: The Power
 
A. Hameshaa
B. Tribhanga
C. Helicopter Eela
  C. Helicopter Eela
 
A. Tamanna
B. Hum Dono
C. Chaahat
  A. Tamanna
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Shah Rukh Khan's SPECIAL Touch
Shah Rukh Khan's SPECIAL Touch
WATCH: What Pushpa Told Manhattan
WATCH: What Pushpa Told Manhattan
'I hope I keep innocence intact in me'
'I hope I keep innocence intact in me'
Reliance Retail in general trade with own FMCG brands
Reliance Retail in general trade with own FMCG brands
Karan's Ode To Fatherhood: My most precious dream
Karan's Ode To Fatherhood: My most precious dream
Recipe: Keerai Koottu
Recipe: Keerai Koottu
Girls hitting puberty can marry under Muslim law: HC
Girls hitting puberty can marry under Muslim law: HC

More like this

Know The REAL Karan Johar

Know The REAL Karan Johar

The Day Akshay Became A Puppet

The Day Akshay Became A Puppet

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances