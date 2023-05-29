'There are moments when I go through crazy anxiety'

'If you can figure out the purpose of Cannes and make it a sartorial as well as an intellectual experience, then you have got it right.'

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Sunny Leone can barely contain her excitement, as she enjoys her proudest moment at the Cannes film festival.

Her film Kennedy was premiered at the festival and received a standing ovation.

"I can't believe I am here in Cannes with my film! The significance of this is beyond my wildest dreams," Sunny tells Subhash K Jha.

How's the experience?

It is amazing to visit Cannes for the very first time with a film that I am part of.

It is unbelievable, from the iconic people to the incredible films...just being here is a dream come true.

The most amazing thing about Cannes is to just gawk at these beautiful people, see what they are wearing.

I just want to park my seat at the hotel lobby and watch everyone go by, although that would look rather bizarre!

But the visitors at Cannes are so fascinating to look at.

IMAGE: Sunny Leone flanked by Director Anurag Kashyap, left, and co-actor Rahul Bhat, right. Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Have you been able to watch any films there?

Because I am representing my film Kennedy, my director Anurag Kashyap, my co-star Rahul Bhat and I are giving non-stop interviews, photoshoots and all of it.

So no, I have not seen any film except mine, of course.

There is a strong buzz about the film.

I am so happy to hear that.

It means so much to me to be part of this wonderful film.

Everyone worked so hard on it. Just be a part of it was amazing. Then when I got to know we were taking the film to Cannes, my excitement doubled.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

How do you see the future from here?

Step by step is the main goal from here (laughs).

There are moments that are pretty overwhelming. But as far getting overwhelmed is concerned, I am here to represent a film, and you have to see it as work.

Everyday is a unique experience in Cannes as far as meeting new people is concerned.

But that apart, it feels like any promotional campaign for a film. Whether you are in Cannes or Mumbai, it doesn't matter where you are talking about your film.

Of course, the location and the importance of the promotion is massively grand in Cannes.

Does the enormity of it all hit you?

There are moments when I go through crazy anxiety. You just have to get over it. Give yourself a pep talk and tell yourself to get going.

IMAGE: Sunny with Director Anurag Kashyap and co-actor Rahul Bhat. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It is being said that Cannes has become more about the gowns than the movies?

From my perspective, Cannes is mainly about the films, and I think we are going have many celebrities coming to the films and walking the red carpet. They will all have a different agenda.

At the same time, it all goes hand-in-hand, the beautiful gowns and the beautiful films.

What is your favourite part of the Cannes experience?

It is very exciting to see who is coming to your film wearing what. Hopefully, they will watch your film and not exit after entering. That shouldn't be.

I think there is an allure about coming to Cannes.

If you can figure out the purpose of Cannes and make it a sartorial as well as an intellectual experience, then you have got it right.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As for you?

As for me, I have a beautiful film and I have beautiful clothes.

And I love to walk the red carpet!

I love being part of the different events at the festival. They make me feel fortunate.