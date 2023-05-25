News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sunny Leone's Proudest Moment!

Sunny Leone's Proudest Moment!

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 25, 2023 10:20 IST
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sunny Leone was a vision at the red carpet premiere of her new film Kennedy at Cannes.

She wore a pink satin high-slit gown with a cut-out at the midriff, crafted by Designer Naja Saade.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Red lips, a neat bun and high heels completed her look.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kennedy is about an insomniac ex-cop who dwells in different circumstances looking for redemption.

The ex-cop, who is presumed dead, operates secretly for the corrupt system.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The film has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-stars Rahul Bhatt.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sunny pens her feelings: 'The world premier of #kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team!'

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

'The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me be share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both!'

