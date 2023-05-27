Anushka's Elegant Cannes Debut

Anushka Sharma made her debut at Cannes and rubbed shoulders with her fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Anushka was a vision in white in a Richard Quinn gown, and earned heart emojis from husband Virat Kohli when she posted her look on Instagram.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

She wore Chopard jewellery to the red carpet premiere of Director Ken Loach's swan song, The Old Oak.,

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Anushka makes pictures with Andie MacDowell.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The ladies soon join the other L'Oreal ambassadors, Eva Longoria and Renata Notni.

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Anushka's next Cannes outing was the L'Oreal: Light on Women Award, which showcases talented female film-makers.

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Anushka wears a pink off-shoulder satin top with black pants.