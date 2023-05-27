Anushka's Elegant Cannes Debut

Anushka Sharma made her debut at Cannes and rubbed shoulders with her fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.
Anushka was a vision in white in a Richard Quinn gown, and earned heart emojis from husband Virat Kohli when she posted her look on Instagram.
She wore Chopard jewellery to the red carpet premiere of Director Ken Loach's swan song, The Old Oak.,
Anushka makes pictures with Andie MacDowell.
The ladies soon join the other L'Oreal ambassadors, Eva Longoria and Renata Notni.
Anushka's next Cannes outing was the L'Oreal: Light on Women Award, which showcases talented female film-makers.
Anushka wears a pink off-shoulder satin top with black pants.