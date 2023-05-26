Sunny Leone Makes Waves In Cannes

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After a dazzling red carpet premiere, Sunny Leone attended a photocall for her new film Kennedy in Cannes.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

'I am so humbled and thankful to be a part of this amazing film #kennedy at the @festivaldecannes directed by @anuragkashyap10 and staring @itsrahulbhat And the amazing @zeestudiosofficial team! You all are awesome! Post screen press junket!!!' she updates us.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kennedy tells the story of an insomniac ex-cop looking for redemption.

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The film has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-stars Rahul Bhat.

"The screening went well. We were given a standing ovation," Rahul tells Subhash K Jha. "It seemed unreal to me. It has been a long journey for a Kashmiri boy to reach from those traumatic times of migration till here."

"I can't explain how thankful I am to God who has finally shown me these good times. To be standing in this posh theatre where some of the greatest actors have been feted... for any actor, this is the moment and I can’t be grateful enough. I hope this is the just the beginning for me."

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kennedy also stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Mohit Takalkar, Megha Burman and Karishma Modi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Later in the day, Sunny attended the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023, sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

'What a epic night at @amfar! Thank you @hitendrakapopara for finding me this amazing gown! You are my rock!' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

The gown has been designed by Zeena Zaki.