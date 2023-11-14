News
Sunny Leone Parties With Ekta Kapoor

Sunny Leone Parties With Ekta Kapoor

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 14, 2023 09:24 IST
The guest list was quite a L - O - N - G one at Ekta R Kapoor's Diwali party. 

Here's a look at the beautiful couples who made a date night out of it.

Sunny Leone's Plus One is husband Daniel Weber.

 

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur celebrate with Ekta who produced Vidya's big fat hit, The Dirty Picture.

 

Mouni Roy, seen here with husband Suraj Nambiar, keeps her Diwali fashion understated.

 

Karishma Tanna with husband Varun Bangera.

 

Tejasswi Prakash with Karan Kundrra.

 

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal=.

 

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.

 

Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia.

 

Abhay Deol escorted cousin Esha Deol.

 

Shivangi Joshi colour coordinates with Kushal Tandon.

 

Ankita Bhargava Patel and Karan Patel.

 

Ekta's cousin Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Yadav.

 

Neha Swami andArjun Bijlani.

 

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma.

 

Neelam and Ronit Roy.

 

Guneet Monga with husband Sunny Kapoor.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
