Rediff.com  » Movies » Manushi-Nushrratt Dress Up For Diwali

Manushi-Nushrratt Dress Up For Diwali

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 13, 2023 11:55 IST
It's raining Diwali parties in Bollywood, and as film folk show off their glamorous outfits, they make sure not to repeat their fashion.

We look at the arrivals at Actor-Producer Krishan Kumar's -- the late Gulshan Kumar's brother and Bhushan Kumar's uncle -- lavish Diwali party at his home.

 

Manushi Chhillar catches up with Nushrratt Bharuchha.

 

Bhumi Pednekar goes for gold.

 

Shriya Saran with husband Andrei Koscheev.

 

Kriti Kharbanda with Pulkit Samrat.

 

Sharvari.

 

Sunny Leone.

 

Nikita Dutta.

 

Sonal Chauhan.

 

Giorgia Andriani.

 

Krystle D'Souza.

 

Saiee Manjrekar.

 

Daisy Shah.

 

Iulia Vantur.

 

Khushali Kumar.

 

Vijay Varma.

 

Armaan Malik.

 

Varun Sharma.

 

Jackie Shroff.

 

Rithvik Dhanjani.

 

Mukta and Subhash Ghai.

 

Maniesh Paul.

 

Sharad Kelkar.

 

Prerna and Sharman Joshi.

 

Sooraj Pancholi.

 

Sonu Nigam.

 

Chunky Pandey with Rajpal Yadav.

 

Host Krishan Kumar with Sunny Deol.

 

Mika Singh and Anees Bazmee.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
