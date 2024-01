Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Even as Ananya Panday is winning hearts in Paris, BFF Suhana Khan is enjoying her own moment in the fashion capital of the world.

Sharing pictures, Suhana writes, 'Paris in the rain.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Starting the day with a cuppa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana has the perfect blend of style and attitude.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

The Eiffel Tower lights up in the background.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Acing her fashion in Paris.