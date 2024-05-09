Stunning Sobhita!

Tabu binges on bread... Kajol drools over bun-maska... Sidharth pushes his limits...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala, will soon fly to Cannes, has a good hair day and she lets us know.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen recently walked the ramp for Rohit Verma at the Bombay Fashion Week and she shares a picture from behind the scenes.

Showing support to the LGBTQ community, she writes, 'Celebrating the beauty of #inclusion #showstopper @timesfashionweek for the inimitable @rohitkverma

'I was thrilled to be sharing the ramp with many of my Co stars from #Taali My salaam to everyone who was a part of this heartwarming & beautiful show...the beyond capacity packed audience, the ever so appreciative media & a special thank you to our #lgbtq community for showing us the beauty of unconditional acceptance & inclusiveness.

'I am privileged & deeply grateful to be your showstopper @rohitkverma more power to you sweetheart!! Here's to always celebrating life & its authentic power in each of us!!! Thank you to my team.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar glams up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu binges on... bread!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol relishes bun-maska and writes, 'Forgot to post, remembered to eat.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone shares a beautiful memory from the sets of Piku, as it completes eight years.

She writes of her famous co-stars, Amitabh Bachchan and the late Irrfan, 'He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan. @irrfan Oh how much we miss you...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan asks, 'Looking for cool places to chill out?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra wants us to 'push your limits'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi shares a picture from her birthday celebrations and writes, 'Well that's how my birthday started with tons of love, blessings & surprises especially from my loved ones thank u so much for pouring in so much love I don't know what I have done to deserve this kind of overwhelming love always!

'I truly feel special thank u once again for all those wishes coming from across the world, love u guys I m truly the lucky one to have such amazing family, friends, fans and lovely ppl around me big big hug for making this a memorable one #HappyBirthdayToMe and it still continues and flooded with cakes Only gratitude and love thank u god.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Up close with Raveena Tandon from Bhubaneshwar.