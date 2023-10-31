A Jhalak Of Malaika

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is all set to premiere on November 11, and the shooting has started.

Here's a look at the celebs who will grace the show, and the glamorous outfits they will be wearing.

Malaika Arora is on the show's jury, and looks like a vision in white.

She twirls for the camera, making sure her weaves get ample display.

Farah Khan joins Malaika on the jury for the dance reality show.

Did you know that Arshad Warsi worked as a choreographer for about 10 years before he became an actor?

Shilpa Shetty, who is a judge on the reality show India's Got Talent Season 10, takes a break to shoot for Jhalak.

Shilpa looks so gorgeous in her red lehenga, onlookers just can't get enough of her.

She takes a picture with Karan Johar, who had judged Season 10 of Jhalak along with Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

Is Shilpa giving Karan some gossip for his chat show, Koffee With Karan? The next episode will feature her Apne co-stars -- The Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby.

Kirron Kher shoots for India's Got Talent, which is shot at the same venue.

Just five months after she had her baby, Gauahar Khan shows off her slim figure again.

The show's host Rithvik Dhanjani gets the blues.

Tanishaa Mukerji is among the contestants for this season.

As is Urvashi Dholakia.

Sasural Simar Ka's Shoaib Ibrahim gets ready to show off his dance moves.

Anjali Anand was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The contestants -- Karuna Pandey, Aamir Ali, Urvashi, Tanishaa, Shiv Thakare and Sangeeta Phoghat -- seem all set for the dance floor.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar