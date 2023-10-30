What's Making Daisy Shah Smile Like That?

When in doubt, wear sequins. Throw in some bling, a dash of silver and sheer and you're all set to burn the dance floor.

Daisy Shah makes a case for metallics as well, giving off major mermaid vibes in a stunning off-the-shoulder gown.

Hair wore loose and picture-perfect smile on, she walks the Times Fashion Week ramp in a glitzy number for Rivona Natural presents Unite The Committee.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Her disco-inspired gown is utter perfection.

IMAGE: Take a cue from Daisy on how to do high-shine glam to perfection.

IMAGE: Digital influencer Viraj Ghelani makes his debut on the ramp.

IMAGE: That's the colour, and the kind of gown, that makes people do a double take.

IMAGE: Tulle, satin and a whimsical Ojas Rajani.

IMAGE: This outfit has so much action -- a sweeping tulle skirt that we suspect is detachable, an exquisite neckline, embellishments, embroidery and a lovely palette of colours.

Too much?

Not really, because the designer brings it together so beautifully.