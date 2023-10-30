News
What's Making Daisy Shah Smile Like That?

What's Making Daisy Shah Smile Like That?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 30, 2023 15:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When in doubt, wear sequins. Throw in some bling, a dash of silver and sheer and you're all set to burn the dance floor. 

Daisy Shah makes a case for metallics as well, giving off major mermaid vibes in a stunning off-the-shoulder gown.

Hair wore loose and picture-perfect smile on, she walks the Times Fashion Week ramp in a glitzy number for Rivona Natural presents Unite The Committee. 

IMAGE: Her disco-inspired gown is utter perfection.  
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Take a cue from Daisy on how to do high-shine glam to perfection. 

 

IMAGE: Digital influencer Viraj Ghelani makes his debut on the ramp. 

 

IMAGE: That's the colour, and the kind of gown, that makes people do a double take. 

 

IMAGE: Tulle, satin and a whimsical Ojas Rajani. 

 

IMAGE: This outfit has so much action -- a sweeping tulle skirt that we suspect is detachable, an exquisite neckline, embellishments, embroidery and a lovely palette of colours.
Too much?
Not really, because the designer brings it together so beautifully. 

