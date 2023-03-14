A Day in Sonam's Mommy Life

Sonam Kapoor is enjoying her mommy life, and it's 'better than what she imagined', she says posting pictures from a weekend with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu in Notting Hill.

Sonam takes Vayu out for a stroll.

'Weekend in Notting Hill with the new addition to our little fam... #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents #betterthaniimagined.'

Anand gives Vayu a hug.

It may be a day out with the fam, but Sonam keeps her fashion game on.

Stylist Nikhil Mansata and Imran Amed, founder & CEO of The Business of Fashion, join the happy threesome.

Time for a bedtime story.

A delicious breakfast spread.

Followed by some tasty cheat food.