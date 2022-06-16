News
INSIDE Sonam's Stylish Baby Shower

INSIDE Sonam's Stylish Baby Shower

By Rediff Movies
June 16, 2022 12:47 IST
She's probably one of the most stylish mamas-to-be.

Could her baby shower then be any less stylish?

Of course not!

Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of her baby shower, which was held in London where she lives with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Among those present were her sister, Rhea, and British-Pakistani singer Leo Kalyan.

Granddaddy-to-be Anil Kapoor, who is busy promoting his upcoming film JuggJugg Jeeyo in Mumbai, missed the celebrations.

Please click on the images for a look at Sonam's baby shower.

 

IMAGE: British-Pakistani singer Leo Kalyan performed at the baby shower.
He writes, 'A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower. What is life?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Leo Kalyan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The baby shower was held in the garden and included a customised menu, napkins and gifts for every guest.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor /Instagram

 

IMAGE: Here's the mouth-watering menu.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And the yummy dessert table.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonam and Rhea have been enjoying themselves in London as they wait for the newest member of their family.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
