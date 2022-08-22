News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » FIRST PICTURES: Sonam's Baby Boy!

FIRST PICTURES: Sonam's Baby Boy!

By Rediff Movies
August 22, 2022 15:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on August 20 and the Kapoors have not stopped celebrating since.

Sonam's sister, Rhea, is feeling especially emotional after the arrival of the newest member of their family and could not hold back her tears when she met the newborn.

The Veere Di Wedding Producer posted pictures of herself as well as her mum, Sunita Kapoor, meeting the baby and wrote, 'Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita.'

 

On Saturday, Sonam had announced the big news, 'On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand.'

Here's congratulating the Kapoors and the Ahujas!

 

 

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
INSIDE Sonam's Stylish Baby Shower
INSIDE Sonam's Stylish Baby Shower
8 Tips For Alia From Bollywood SUPERMOMS
8 Tips For Alia From Bollywood SUPERMOMS
Alia's FABULOUS Maternity Style!
Alia's FABULOUS Maternity Style!
Lord Ganesha Returns To Mumbai
Lord Ganesha Returns To Mumbai
BWF World C'ships: Lakshya advances, Praneeth ousted
BWF World C'ships: Lakshya advances, Praneeth ousted
Can a good diet improve eye sight?
Can a good diet improve eye sight?
Hasnain to replace injured Afridi in Asia Cup squad
Hasnain to replace injured Afridi in Asia Cup squad

More like this

KWK 7: 10 REVELATIONS from Sonam-Arjun

KWK 7: 10 REVELATIONS from Sonam-Arjun

Sonam, Rihanna's Modern Maternity Styles

Sonam, Rihanna's Modern Maternity Styles

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances