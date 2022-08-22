FIRST PICTURES: Sonam's Baby Boy!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on August 20 and the Kapoors have not stopped celebrating since.

Sonam's sister, Rhea, is feeling especially emotional after the arrival of the newest member of their family and could not hold back her tears when she met the newborn.

The Veere Di Wedding Producer posted pictures of herself as well as her mum, Sunita Kapoor, meeting the baby and wrote, 'Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita.'

On Saturday, Sonam had announced the big news, 'On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand.'

Here's congratulating the Kapoors and the Ahujas!