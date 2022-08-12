KWK 7: 10 REVELATIONS from Sonam-Arjun

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja graced the Koffee couch with her cousin Arjun Kapoor for the first time and the duo had a blast chatting with the host, Karan Johar.

From talking about relationships to discussing social media and revealing each other's secrets, Sonam and Arjun were quite candid on the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan 7.

Namrata Thakker brings you the highlights from the fun episode!

Sonam stalks Genelia on Social Media

Sonam not only stalks Genelia D'Souza on social media, but she also finds her and Riteish Deshmukh hilarious.

The gorgeous mum-to-be revealed that she loves watching Genelia's Reels on Instagram, as they are very funny.

Sonam added that she found Sameera Reddy's account very cool too.

Sonam on her pregnancy

When Karan asked Sonam if she's had a good pregnancy, the actress revealed that the first three months were a little tough on her, but after that, it has been amazing.

Sonam added that it's getting difficult again, as she is due anytime soon.

When Arjun got suspended in school

On the show, Arjun recalled a funny incident from their school days and revealed that he once got suspended because of Sonam.

When someone tried to bully Sonam in the school, she went up to Arjun asking him to intervene.

Arjun then told Karan, 'I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh where two gangs fight, but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black eye, and I got suspended because I abused him.'

On his relationship with Malaika

KJo asked Arjun why he took so long to announce his relationship with Malaika Arora.

'I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily,' Arjun answered.

'I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It's not that we didn't talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a child, and I'm coming from a past that is aware of that.'

No wedding plans

But there are no wedding plans yet, Arjun confirms.

'It's been two years of COVID and now, I want to focus on my career,' he said.

'I want to see where I am going. I am a realistic person. I'm not hiding anything and neither am I coy. I want to be more stable, not just financially but emotionally. If I am happy, only then I can make my partner happy, and a lot of my happiness comes from my work.'

Malaika meeting Arjun's dadi

Apart from revealing why he took time in confirming his relationship status, Arjun added that Malaika has met his dadi and that was the last step in bringing their relationship out in the open.

AK told Karan that her grandmother's approval did make things a lot more easier for them.

The under-rated actresses

Though Sonam lost the Rapid Fire round to Arjun, she did gave some hilarious answers.

When KJo asked Sonam to name an over-rated actress, she changed the question and preferred to say who she thought were under-rated.

She went on to name Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon as under-rated in her opinion.

Karan couldn't stop laughing and told Sonam, 'They think they are very big stars in their head, and you've called them under-rated.'

Arjun wants to work with Kiara

During the Rapid fire round, Arjun gave a lot of honest answers.

One of them was his wish to work with Kiara Advani.

Yes, AK is keen to team up with KA for a project.

He also revealed his director's wish list. Apart from Johar himself, AK wants to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty. He added that he HAS grown more obsessed with SLB after watching Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sonam's first date was ay McDonald's

On the show, Arjun revealed that his sister was only 12 when she went on her first date to McDonald's.

Sonam took Arjun along, and bought him a few burgers to keep him busy at another table, while she enjoyed her date.

Arjun is the better actor

In the Rapid Fire round, Karan asked Arjun who is the better actor: Sonam or him?

He replied, 'Oh well, I do believe at this point in time I am more engrossed in trying to be a better actor. So, I am a better actor.'